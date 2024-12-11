Chouhan Emphasizes Animal Husbandry's Role in Boosting Farmers' Income
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan acknowledges the significant impact of animal husbandry on farmers' income. Highlighting advancements made by the National Dairy Research Institute in Karnal, he connects technological innovation and national pride with India's agricultural progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored the vital importance of animal husbandry in enhancing farmers' earnings during his address to the media. He expressed national pride in the accomplishments of the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), noting its critical role in advancing animal husbandry alongside agriculture.
Chouhan lauded the remarkable technological innovations at NDRI, particularly the development of a new breed aimed at revolutionizing milk production. He emphasized the institute's status as a leader in dairy production, processing, and management, further elevating India's standing.
Addressing a public gathering earlier, Chouhan praised India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed optimism about India's future as a global leader but pointed out that the relentless cycle of elections hampers uninterrupted development, as leaders divert attention to campaign activities across various states.
