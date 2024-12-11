Left Menu

Blaze Strikes Rajkot Factory: No Casualties, Operations Underway

A fire erupted at a Rajkot factory, with firefighting operations in progress and no reported casualties. Deputy Superintendent KJ Zala assured no significant property damage. Authorities are investigating the cause as police monitor the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:57 IST
KJ Zala, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajkot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Firefighting operations are underway to tackle a blaze that erupted hours ago at a factory in Rajkot, Gujarat. According to police reports, there have been no casualties in the incident so far.

Deputy Superintendent of Police KJ Zala stated to ANI that the fire broke out at the Gopal snacks factory. As of now, there is no loss of life reported, and firefighting teams are actively working to control the situation.

Authorities are on-site, with police teams closely monitoring the developments. Zala also assured that there has been no significant property damage reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with further details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

