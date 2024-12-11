Blaze Strikes Rajkot Factory: No Casualties, Operations Underway

Firefighting operations are underway to tackle a blaze that erupted hours ago at a factory in Rajkot, Gujarat. According to police reports, there have been no casualties in the incident so far.

Deputy Superintendent of Police KJ Zala stated to ANI that the fire broke out at the Gopal snacks factory. As of now, there is no loss of life reported, and firefighting teams are actively working to control the situation.

Authorities are on-site, with police teams closely monitoring the developments. Zala also assured that there has been no significant property damage reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with further details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)