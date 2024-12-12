Pioneering Regenerative Foodscapes in Punjab: A Workshop to Cultivate Change

The Nature Conservancy India Solutions recently organized a workshop in Chandigarh focusing on 'Transitioning Towards Regenerative Foodscapes in Northwest India.' The two-day event, under the PRANA project, gathered over 80 experts to discuss sustainable agriculture in Punjab.

Chief guest, Mr. Ajit Balaji Joshi, emphasized the significance of regenerative agricultural practices in mitigating environmental concerns and boosting farmer incomes. He noted a 70% reduction in crop residue burning, highlighting the potential for further innovations in water conservation and crop diversification.

The workshop featured discussions on strategies like decentralized solarization, carbon credits, and maize-to-ethanol conversion. Policymakers and experts underscored the importance of private sector involvement and innovative financing to foster climate resilience and sustainable farming in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)