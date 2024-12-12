Surging Forward: Ethereum and Rexas Finance Lead Bull Market Momentum

The ongoing bull cycle sees Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies reaching new all-time highs. Ethereum has risen 45% to $4013, with predictions suggesting it could hit $6000 by early 2025 due to factors like whale accumulation, institutional inflows, and interest in ETH-enabled ETFs.

Rexas Finance is establishing itself as a notable force in the cryptocurrency arena, utilizing blockchain for real-world asset tokenization. With successful presales and listings on exchanges, Rexas is drawing increased investor interest and demonstrating significant growth potential in the bull market.

Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) has risen by 12% in a week and shows signs of a bullish trend with whale accumulation boosting its price. Analysts project more growth, potentially reaching new highs, supported by continuous positive market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)