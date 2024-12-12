PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Boost Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conducted an on-site review of preparations in Mahakumbhnagar on Thursday. With the Chief Minister's directives in place, concerted efforts are being made at the Sangam to ensure seamless ritualistic ceremonies. As per an official release, Brahmins, priests, and pandas will be on-site to guide and facilitate devotees, ensuring an unobstructed experience.

Determined to make Mahakumbh 2025 a landmark event, the Yogi Adityanath administration is prioritizing a well-coordinated and welcoming environment for international pilgrims. Special provisions are particularly aimed at enhancing the safety and comfort of female attendees. SDM Mahakumbhnagar, Abhinav Pathak, outlined measures including the creation of 12 special units for women, complete with changing rooms, to offer privacy and convenience post rituals and bathing.

Further improvements include the removal of outdated boats in favor of newly constructed floating jetties adorned with vibrant floral arrangements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh on December 13 will focus on reviewing ongoing development for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. In Prayagraj, he is poised to inaugurate projects worth over Rs6,670 crore, highlighting the event's economic significance.

The official schedule notes that PM Modi will arrive in Prayagraj at approximately 12:15 PM, engaging in puja and darshan at Sangam Nose, followed by puja at Akshay Vata Vriksh at about 12:40 PM, and subsequent rituals at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. The visit will culminate with a walkthrough of the Mahakumbh exhibition site before the inauguration of an ambitious series of development projects at 2 PM, underscoring the government's commitment to Mahakumbh's success. (ANI)

