Left Menu

PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Boost Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Prayagraj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is spearheading preparations for Mahakumbh 2025. Key initiatives include improved facilities for devotees, enhanced safety measures for women, and infrastructural upgrades. Modi's visit aims to expedite development projects valued at over Rs6,670 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:58 IST
PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Boost Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conducted an on-site review of preparations in Mahakumbhnagar on Thursday. With the Chief Minister's directives in place, concerted efforts are being made at the Sangam to ensure seamless ritualistic ceremonies. As per an official release, Brahmins, priests, and pandas will be on-site to guide and facilitate devotees, ensuring an unobstructed experience.

Determined to make Mahakumbh 2025 a landmark event, the Yogi Adityanath administration is prioritizing a well-coordinated and welcoming environment for international pilgrims. Special provisions are particularly aimed at enhancing the safety and comfort of female attendees. SDM Mahakumbhnagar, Abhinav Pathak, outlined measures including the creation of 12 special units for women, complete with changing rooms, to offer privacy and convenience post rituals and bathing.

Further improvements include the removal of outdated boats in favor of newly constructed floating jetties adorned with vibrant floral arrangements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh on December 13 will focus on reviewing ongoing development for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. In Prayagraj, he is poised to inaugurate projects worth over Rs6,670 crore, highlighting the event's economic significance.

The official schedule notes that PM Modi will arrive in Prayagraj at approximately 12:15 PM, engaging in puja and darshan at Sangam Nose, followed by puja at Akshay Vata Vriksh at about 12:40 PM, and subsequent rituals at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. The visit will culminate with a walkthrough of the Mahakumbh exhibition site before the inauguration of an ambitious series of development projects at 2 PM, underscoring the government's commitment to Mahakumbh's success. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024