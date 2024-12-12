IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Heavy Rains Predicted Across Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in districts including Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi, with a yellow alert issued for several regions.

Heavy rain is also expected at isolated locations in multiple districts, such as Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Puducherry, among others. The Chennai Meteorological Department reported that the persistent low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal has remained over the Gulf of Mannar, causing intense rainfall in several areas.

Deputy Director General Balachandran stated that the North-East monsoon is active, with significant rainfall recorded in numerous locations over the last 24 hours. As a precaution, schools in 11 districts, including Chennai, have been closed. The weather department continues to advise caution as the system is expected to weaken gradually.

