Left Menu

IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Heavy Rains Predicted Across Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with extremely heavy showers in certain districts. A yellow alert has been issued, schools are closed in 11 districts, and the North-East monsoon remains vigorous, influenced by a low-pressure area in the Gulf of Mannar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:12 IST
IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Heavy Rains Predicted Across Tamil Nadu
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in districts including Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi, with a yellow alert issued for several regions.

Heavy rain is also expected at isolated locations in multiple districts, such as Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Puducherry, among others. The Chennai Meteorological Department reported that the persistent low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal has remained over the Gulf of Mannar, causing intense rainfall in several areas.

Deputy Director General Balachandran stated that the North-East monsoon is active, with significant rainfall recorded in numerous locations over the last 24 hours. As a precaution, schools in 11 districts, including Chennai, have been closed. The weather department continues to advise caution as the system is expected to weaken gradually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024