Contentious 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Sparks Political Debate
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh urges Joint Parliamentary scrutiny for the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, claiming it threatens democratic values. Despite opposition, the bill gains Union Cabinet approval, aiming for synchronized elections nationwide, which is anticipated to economically benefit the nation.
In a significant political development, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has called for the 'One Nation, One Election' bill to be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Ramesh argues that the bill, approved by the Union Cabinet, poses a threat to democracy. The Indian National Congress had already voiced its opposition through a letter sent by party president Mallikarjun Kharge to a committee on the issue.
Ramesh insists that the bill contradicts democratic principles and the Constitution's fundamental structure. On the other hand, Union Cabinet's approval marks a substantial step towards initiating simultaneous nationwide elections. Notably, former President Ram Nath Kovind emphasized the initiative's national importance and its potential economic benefits.
Kovind, leading the committee evaluating the proposal, advocates for building consensus, suggesting that the policy exceeds partisan interests. Economic projections indicate a possible GDP increase by up to 1.5%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the move, labeling it a progressive stride for Indian democracy.
