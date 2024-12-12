Left Menu

A New Dawn for Syria: Seizing the Opportunity to Eliminate Chemical Weapons

In the wake of the Assad regime's fall, the U.S. views this as a critical chance to permanently eliminate Syria's chemical weapons. The OPCW, with strong support from the U.S., is urged to act swiftly to secure and destroy remaining stockpiles, preventing them from falling into dangerous hands.

12-12-2024
The United States regards the fall of Bashar al-Assad as a transformative moment to rid Syria of its chemical weapons, used destructively throughout the civil war. A senior U.S. official emphasized this as a chance to resolve a long-standing issue.

Nicole Shampaine, U.S. ambassador to the OPCW, stated America's resolve to support efforts by the international chemical weapons watchdog to finally eliminate Syria's remaining arsenal. Though Syria joined the OPCW in 2013 after a U.S.-Russia agreement, it still retains illicit chemical munitions, which were used repeatedly by Syrian forces during the civil war.

The OPCW aims to prevent these dangerous weapons from falling into rogue hands amid Syria's ongoing unrest. Immediate actions focus on secure inventory and safe destruction of any remaining stockpiles, capitalizing on the opportunity presented by Assad's departure to gain access to previously denied sites.

