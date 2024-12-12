HDFC Bank Under Sebi's Radar: Regulatory Non-Compliance Warning

In a recent regulatory development, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued an administrative warning to HDFC Bank for non-compliance with several regulations. The infractions were discovered during a routine inspection of the bank's investment banking operations, according to an official statement from HDFC Bank.

The warning highlights breaches of several guidelines, including the SEBI (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The bank received the letter on December 11, following its issuance on December 9, 2024.

HDFC Bank has acknowledged the warning letter and is preparing to implement the necessary measures to rectify the regulatory oversights. The bank emphasizes its commitment to compliance and resolution of the raised concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)