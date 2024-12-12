Left Menu

HDFC Bank Under Sebi's Radar: Regulatory Non-Compliance Warning

HDFC Bank has received an administrative warning letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for failing to comply with certain regulatory provisions. The issues were identified during a periodic inspection of the bank's investment banking activities, and the bank has committed to addressing these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:02 IST
HDFC Bank Under Sebi's Radar: Regulatory Non-Compliance Warning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent regulatory development, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued an administrative warning to HDFC Bank for non-compliance with several regulations. The infractions were discovered during a routine inspection of the bank's investment banking operations, according to an official statement from HDFC Bank.

The warning highlights breaches of several guidelines, including the SEBI (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The bank received the letter on December 11, following its issuance on December 9, 2024.

HDFC Bank has acknowledged the warning letter and is preparing to implement the necessary measures to rectify the regulatory oversights. The bank emphasizes its commitment to compliance and resolution of the raised concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

