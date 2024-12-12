Central Banks Lead Global Market Turbulence

In a turbulent week for global markets, major stock indexes fell in response to decisive actions by key central banks. The European Central Bank (ECB) implemented its fourth interest rate cut of the year, leading to drops in global stocks and gold prices.

European stocks managed a recovery after the ECB's move, compounded by the Swiss National Bank's significant interest rate reduction, its largest in nearly a decade. As a result, the Swiss franc weakened, while the U.S. dollar displayed mixed performance, strengthening against most currencies but losing ground against the yuan.

Oil prices eased amid forecasts of ample market supply, despite optimism over a potential U.S. interest rate cut. Additionally, spot gold prices saw a decline, highlighting market volatility amid shifting economic projections by central banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)