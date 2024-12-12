Left Menu

Central Banks Lead Global Market Turbulence

Global stock markets experienced declines as central banks, including the ECB and the Swiss National Bank, adjusted interest rates. The ECB's rate cut marked the fourth time this year, while the U.S. dollar showed mixed performance against various currencies. Oil and gold prices also dipped amid changing economic forecasts.

Updated: 12-12-2024 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a turbulent week for global markets, major stock indexes fell in response to decisive actions by key central banks. The European Central Bank (ECB) implemented its fourth interest rate cut of the year, leading to drops in global stocks and gold prices.

European stocks managed a recovery after the ECB's move, compounded by the Swiss National Bank's significant interest rate reduction, its largest in nearly a decade. As a result, the Swiss franc weakened, while the U.S. dollar displayed mixed performance, strengthening against most currencies but losing ground against the yuan.

Oil prices eased amid forecasts of ample market supply, despite optimism over a potential U.S. interest rate cut. Additionally, spot gold prices saw a decline, highlighting market volatility amid shifting economic projections by central banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

