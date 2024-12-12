Left Menu

Canadian Premiers Rally Against Potential Trump Tariffs

Canadian premiers and Prime Minister Trudeau strategize on responding to potential tariffs from U.S. President Trump. Critical minerals and metals are focal points in discussions. Finance Minister Freeland emphasizes outreach to U.S. counterparts, while Ontario Premier Ford hints at energy export impacts. Future meetings planned for additional response strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:51 IST
Canadian premiers are calling on Ottawa to devise a strong response to potential tariffs from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the significance of critical minerals and metals for the U.S. market, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland revealed on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other officials convened with provincial leaders to address Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, stoking fears of a trade war. Several premiers highlighted their provinces' critical minerals and metals exports to the U.S. as areas of concern.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford mentioned the possibility of halting energy exports to the U.S., even as Canada aims to engage U.S. officials alongside business and labor leaders. Additional meetings are scheduled to refine Canada's response, with past measures including tariffs on goods such as bourbon and motorcycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

