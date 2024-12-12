Canadian Premiers Rally Against Potential Trump Tariffs

Canadian premiers are calling on Ottawa to devise a strong response to potential tariffs from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the significance of critical minerals and metals for the U.S. market, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland revealed on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other officials convened with provincial leaders to address Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, stoking fears of a trade war. Several premiers highlighted their provinces' critical minerals and metals exports to the U.S. as areas of concern.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford mentioned the possibility of halting energy exports to the U.S., even as Canada aims to engage U.S. officials alongside business and labor leaders. Additional meetings are scheduled to refine Canada's response, with past measures including tariffs on goods such as bourbon and motorcycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)