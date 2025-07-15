Left Menu

China's Economic Dance: Navigating Trade Wars and Growth Targets

China's economy saw a slowdown in growth during the last quarter amidst President Trump's trade war, expanding at 5.2%. Analysts suggest actual growth may be slower, with exports being a critical force driving the economy. Political pressures persist to meet growth targets amid domestic demand challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 15-07-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 08:51 IST
China's Economic Dance: Navigating Trade Wars and Growth Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

China's economic growth experienced a slight deceleration in the last quarter as trade tensions with the United States intensified under President Donald Trump's administration. Despite this, the economy still managed to expand at a 5.2% rate, according to recent government reports.

The report indicates a slight drop from a 5.4% growth earlier in the year, with China's yearly growth projected at 3.5% by analysts, suggesting official figures may not tell the full story. A noticeable increase in exports has played a pivotal role in sustaining economic momentum as the two nations cautiously return to the negotiating table.

While strong export performance offers hope, domestic demand remains weak, evident from a small decline in consumer prices. Domestic challenges, including an aging population and repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic, compound these issues. Political motivations to achieve growth targets may lead to optimistic reporting, despite complexities on the ground.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global AI boom conceals widespread labor inequality and digital exploitation

Leadership risks intensify as SMEs hand decision-making to AI

Cross-border trade accelerates with fintech, yet unequal access remains a barrier

AI accelerates breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025