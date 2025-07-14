Sterling's Struggles: Impact of Trump's Trade War on British Pound
The British pound experienced a downturn due to concerns over U.S. President Trump's trade tariffs, which affected investor confidence and posed challenges for the UK economy. Despite a slight rise against weaker currencies, the pound struggled, with investors eyeing Britain's fiscal sustainability amid inflationary pressures.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The pound faced a sharp decline on Monday amidst escalating worries from investors about the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war on global growth. Despite President Trump's recent warning of a 30% tariff on EU imports, sterling weakened against the euro, which showed a 0.3% rise to 86.915 pence.
While the euro saw a decrease against the dollar, it managed to gain traction against the pound and other growth-related currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Britain, with a limited trade deal with the United States, faces pressure to reach agreements before August 1 to avoid heavy levies.
Investor concerns are increasingly focused on the UK's economic stability, especially after the government's failure to implement promised welfare cuts. The pound, closely linked to volatile commodity currencies such as the Aussie and kiwi dollars, dropped 0.3% to $1.3446 by late London trading. Economic indicators show the UK economy contracted for a second month, with inflation expected to rise further, fueling expectations of a Bank of England rate cut.
ALSO READ
UK Economy Surges in Early 2025 Amid Property Market Rush
Tariffs Trigger Surge in Prices for China-Made Goods on Amazon
UK-US Trade Deal Slashes Tariffs, Boosts Automotive and Aerospace Exports
Treasury Secretary Warns of Looming Higher Tariffs
Macron Condemns Tariffs as 'Blackmail' at Global Trade Summit