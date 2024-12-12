Candlelight Vigil in Bengaluru Honors Techie Victim of Alleged Harassment
In Bengaluru, a candlelight vigil was held in memory of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide after alleged harassment by his wife. Protesters demanded justice and highlighted the struggles faced by men in similar situations, bringing attention to gender bias in legal battles.
- Country:
- India
Members of a Bengaluru NGO held a candlelight vigil for 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, who recently died by suicide, reportedly due to harassment by his wife and her family. The event united many in raising their voices for justice.
Subhash, found dead by hanging at his home earlier this week, left a detailed death note revealing emotional distress and marital issues. Sajeet from 'Save Indian Family Foundation' emphasized the devastating impact of false legal accusations against men.
Protesters urged action against Subhash's wife, citing bias in gender-related legal cases, and called for change in handling such allegations. Police confirmed an ongoing investigation against his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her relatives.
