Former Soccer Coach Li Tie Sentenced to 20 Years for Bribery

Li Tie, former coach of China's national soccer team, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for bribery. This significant ruling, reported by Chinese state media, underscores the country's stringent measures against corruption in sports. Li's conviction marks a severe crackdown on unethical practices in Chinese soccer.

Updated: 13-12-2024 06:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 06:53 IST
Li Tie, the former coach of China's national soccer team, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for bribery, as reported by Chinese state media on Friday.

This sentence highlights the Chinese government's strict stance on corruption, aiming to maintain integrity in sports.

Li's case serves as a stark warning against unethical behavior in China's soccer industry.

