Constitutional Debate Sparks Political Tensions in Lok Sabha

Ahead of a key parliamentary debate, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes government misuse of autonomous bodies, pushing for a constitutional discussion. As the 'One Nation, One Election' bill gains attention, the debate marks 75 years of the Constitution with prominent figures set to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:30 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political environment, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced concerns over the misuse of autonomous bodies ahead of a significant debate in the Lok Sabha. He criticized the current state of governance and emphasized the need for a comprehensive discussion on the Constitution.

The debate, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, is set to address wide-ranging issues, including the newly approved 'One Nation, One Election' bill. Kharge indicated that the Congress will evaluate the bill's contents before issuing a formal response.

Scheduled to commence at noon, the debate features key political figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's expected maiden speech in the Lok Sabha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the discussions, with contributions anticipated from both ruling and opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

