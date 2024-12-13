Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Sensex and Nifty Hit by Metal Stock Slump

Sensex and Nifty indices experienced significant downturns on Friday, primarily due to declining metal stocks, foreign investment outflows, and subdued global signals. Despite some resilience shown by Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever, the overall market sentiment was dampened by heavy selling by Foreign Institutional Investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:48 IST
Market Turmoil: Sensex and Nifty Hit by Metal Stock Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, faced a significant slump on Friday morning, chiefly attributed to a downturn in metal stocks, foreign fund outflows, and weak global cues. The BSE's Sensex fell dramatically by 1,207.14 points, settling at 80,082.82, while the NSE Nifty fell 367.9 points to 24,180.80.

Among the prominent losers in the 30-share Sensex pack were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and IndusInd Bank. However, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever managed to buck the trend, emerging as the rare gainers amid a sea of losses. FIIs continued selling stocks extensively on Thursday, offloading equities worth Rs 3,560.01 crore.

The scenario was further complicated by a decline in India's industrial production growth to 3.5% for October 2024, and other factors like the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate decision added to the uncertainty. Market experts indicated that high valuations might prompt further FII selling, despite a potential market-supporting decline in inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024