Left Menu

Gold Shines Amid Economic Slowdown and Global Tariff Drama

Gold prices surged over 1% on Friday, spurred by lower-than-expected U.S. GDP data and new global tariffs announced by President Trump after a Supreme Court ruling. Market uncertainty, inflation concerns, and potential interest rate cuts are driving gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 01:25 IST
Gold Shines Amid Economic Slowdown and Global Tariff Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold experienced a significant increase on Friday, climbing more than 1%, after weaker-than-anticipated U.S. GDP figures and President Trump's announcement of new global tariffs. This comes on the heels of a Supreme Court decision regarding Trump's tariffs.

As investors analyzed the developments, spot gold rose by 1.5% to $5,071.48 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures settled 1.7% higher. Trump's imposition of a 10% global tariff, despite a Supreme Court ruling against broad tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, has contributed to market volatility.

The U.S. economy's growth slowed to a 1.4% annual rate in Q4, missing forecasts, amid a government shutdown and reduced consumer spending. Inflation concerns remain, with promised rate cuts by the Fed expected. Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium all saw gains as investors sought safe-haven assets amid the economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026