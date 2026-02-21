Gold Shines Amid Economic Slowdown and Global Tariff Drama

Gold experienced a significant increase on Friday, climbing more than 1%, after weaker-than-anticipated U.S. GDP figures and President Trump's announcement of new global tariffs. This comes on the heels of a Supreme Court decision regarding Trump's tariffs.

As investors analyzed the developments, spot gold rose by 1.5% to $5,071.48 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures settled 1.7% higher. Trump's imposition of a 10% global tariff, despite a Supreme Court ruling against broad tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, has contributed to market volatility.

The U.S. economy's growth slowed to a 1.4% annual rate in Q4, missing forecasts, amid a government shutdown and reduced consumer spending. Inflation concerns remain, with promised rate cuts by the Fed expected. Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium all saw gains as investors sought safe-haven assets amid the economic uncertainty.

