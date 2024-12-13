Left Menu

Switzerland's Nuclear Shelters: A Fortress Amid Global Uncertainty

Switzerland updates its nuclear shelters, crucial amid geopolitical tensions, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A 1963 law ensures everyone a bunker spot. The Swiss Confederation plans a 220 million Swiss franc upgrade to bolster resilience. Civil protection inspections reveal many shelters in disrepair, prompting urgent updates.

Updated: 13-12-2024 14:32 IST
Switzerland is taking significant steps to update its network of aging nuclear shelters, which have become increasingly important amid global instability, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The nation, ahead of its European neighbors like Germany due to a 1963 law, guarantees every one of its nine million residents, including foreigners and refugees, a spot in a bunker for protection against bombs and nuclear radiation. Louis-Henri Delarageaz, civil protection commander, mentioned that the Swiss Confederation plans to remove certain exceptions and update older shelters in the coming years.

The government has initiated consultations to ensure resilience in the face of potential armed conflict, backed by a 220 million Swiss franc investment to upgrade old structures. Officials stress that this doesn't signify imminent conflict but underscores the importance of maintaining functional shelters.

