Switzerland's Nuclear Shelters: A Fortress Amid Global Uncertainty
Switzerland updates its nuclear shelters, crucial amid geopolitical tensions, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A 1963 law ensures everyone a bunker spot. The Swiss Confederation plans a 220 million Swiss franc upgrade to bolster resilience. Civil protection inspections reveal many shelters in disrepair, prompting urgent updates.
Switzerland is taking significant steps to update its network of aging nuclear shelters, which have become increasingly important amid global instability, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The nation, ahead of its European neighbors like Germany due to a 1963 law, guarantees every one of its nine million residents, including foreigners and refugees, a spot in a bunker for protection against bombs and nuclear radiation. Louis-Henri Delarageaz, civil protection commander, mentioned that the Swiss Confederation plans to remove certain exceptions and update older shelters in the coming years.
The government has initiated consultations to ensure resilience in the face of potential armed conflict, backed by a 220 million Swiss franc investment to upgrade old structures. Officials stress that this doesn't signify imminent conflict but underscores the importance of maintaining functional shelters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine
Shelling of Cities: Russian Missile Barrage Strikes Ukraine
Blackout Fury: Russian Strikes Leave Ukraine's West in Darkness
Destructive Waves: Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Grid
Power Cuts Hit Ukraine as Russia Targets Energy Infrastructure Again