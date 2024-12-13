Suspension of Russian Wheat Supplies Challenges Syrian Stability

In a move that could exacerbate Syria's ongoing crisis, Russian wheat supplies to the embattled nation have been suspended. Russian and Syrian sources indicate the halt is due to concerns surrounding payment delays and the uncertainty of a new government in Damascus.

Despite Russia being the world's largest wheat exporter and a key ally to Syria under President Bashar al-Assad, changing power dynamics and sanctions have disrupted this crucial import. Recent data reveals that Russian vessels carrying wheat were rerouted, leaving Syria grappling with food security challenges.

As Syria navigates its political transition, the interim government is reportedly in talks with Russian exporters to resolve issues, while local food production remains insufficient. This critical situation underscores the complex dependencies in international trade and political alliances.

