Minister Slams Congress Over Allu Arjun Arrest Amid Sandhya Theatre Tragedy

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized the Congress party for the arrest of actor Allu Arjun following the Sandhya Theatre incident in Hyderabad. Vaishnaw claims that the blame lies with local authorities for the mishap, urging the government to focus on punishing negligent officials rather than targeting film personalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:27 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (FilePhoto/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party following the arrest of popular actor Allu Arjun. Arjun was apprehended in connection with a tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, which resulted in a woman's death and injuries to her son.

Vaishnaw accused Congress of disrespecting the creative industry, stating that the arrest was an attempt to deflect blame from the state's administrative failures. He took to social media platform X to express his concerns, urging the Telangana government to hold those accountable for poor arrangements rather than targeting cinema personalities.

Amid these developments, the Hyderabad police clarified a circulated letter requesting additional security for the release of Arjun's film, 'Pushpa-2.' The police stated that such requests are common and that an interim bail was granted to Arjun by the Telangana High Court, following his initial custody order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

