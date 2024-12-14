UN rights chief urges accountability for post-electoral violence in Venezuela

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday reiterated the need for accountability for post-electoral violence in Venezuela and alleged excessive use of force during protests that left at least 28 people dead.

Hundreds more were reportedly injured in clashes following the disputed elections and around 2,000 arrested, including teenagers, young adults, opposition members, human rights defenders, journalists and lawyers, as well as bystanders.

Since then, the Government has announced the conditional release of over 100 of those detained.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council, High Commissioner Volker Türk termed the move “an important step” and called for review of cases of all those still held.

“I also urge the authorities to provide guarantees of a fair trial for detainees. This includes allowing them to designate a lawyer of their choice, and providing Indigenous People with interpreters,” he said.

Concern over anti-terror laws

The UN rights chief also voiced concern over the continued use of counter-terrorism legislation against protestors, including adolescents, as well as reports of enforced disappearances and ill treatment.

In addition, he urged authorities to ensure that detention conditions comply with international norms.

“The authorities must provide adequate food, drinking water and healthcare for all detainees, many of whom are incarcerated in overcrowded cells and are in critical need of medical attention,” he said.

Restricted civic space

Mr. Türk also highlighted the restrictive civic space in Venezuela, which has been increasingly monitored by his Office, OHCHR.

There have been reports of threats and harassment against human rights defenders, union leaders and journalists, further undermining freedom of expression and assembly in the country.

At least three non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are said to have ceased operations amid allegations of surveillance, persecution and acts of reprisal – including the cancellation of passports.

“This contributes to a climate of fear and social tension and prevents civil society organizations from conducting their vital work,” Mr. Türk warned, also noting concerns over suspension of salaries for workers over alleged political views.

Open for business

Mr. Türk also informed the Human Rights Council – the paramount rights body in the UN System – that his office has resumed operations in Venezuela after it was reportedly ordered to suspend its work in February.

“My hope is that we will be able to restore our full presence,” he said.

“As in other situations, my Office can play an important role as a bridge-builder between the institutions of the State and the people of the country.”

OHCHR has been working in Venezuela since October 2019, providing technical assistance and monitoring the situation to protect and promote respect for human rights, enhance rule of law and protect democratic space.

