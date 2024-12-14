Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Mango Empire Founder Isak Andic

Isak Andic, founder of fashion giant Mango, passed away in a mountain accident near Barcelona at age 71. Known for his influential role in the fashion industry, Andic's legacy includes transforming Mango into a global brand. His passing leaves a significant void within the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a tragic accident, Isak Andic, the Istanbul-born founder of fashion empire Mango, passed away at 71. He suffered a fatal fall from a 150-metre cliff in the Montserrat caves near Barcelona while hiking with relatives, as reported by Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

Andic's impact on Mango and the broader fashion industry is undeniable. Mango's CEO Toni Ruiz stated that despite the profound void left by Andic's passing, his legacy continues through the enduring success of the company, which Andic founded in 1984 after relocating to Catalonia from Turkey with his family.

As a key figure and rival to Amancio Ortega of Inditex, Andic had propelled Mango to impressive heights. With a turnover of 3.1 billion euros and operations spanning over 120 markets, the brand captures a significant share of the global fast-fashion market. Maintaining this trajectory is now a testament to Andic's ambition and vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

