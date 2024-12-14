Left Menu

NIA Charges Hakam Khan for Role in Deadly Pilgrimage Bus Attack

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against Hakam Khan for his involvement in a terrorist attack on a pilgrim bus in Jammu and Kashmir. The June 2024 attack resulted in the deaths of eight pilgrims and the driver, with 41 others seriously injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a significant step in the case concerning a devastating terrorist attack on a pilgrimage bus in Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday, the agency filed a charge sheet against Hakam Khan, the alleged perpetrator, in front of the NIA Special Court in Jammu.

The attack, which occurred on June 9, 2024, was a brutal assault targeting pilgrims journeying from Shiv Khori, Ransoo to Katra. Unidentified terrorists launched an indiscriminate firing at the bus near Kanda, Jhandi Morh, leading to the tragic deaths of eight pilgrims and the bus driver, with 41 others sustaining serious injuries.

Following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA had been investigating the incident, culminating in the arrest of Hakam Khan. Officials revealed that Khan confessed to aiding and abetting the terrorists, providing logistical support, and facilitating their attack plans, which resulted in catastrophic loss and fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

