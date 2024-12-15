Chaos in the Kerch Strait: Russian Oil Spill Sparks Environmental Alarm

In a dramatic maritime disaster, the Russian oil tanker Volgoneft 212 split in half amid a heavy storm, spilling thousands of tonnes of oil into the Kerch Strait on Sunday. The incident led to the tragic death of one individual, with 15 crew members aboard the beleaguered vessel.

The 136-meter vessel, built in 1969, was caught in turbulent weather, leading to catastrophic structural failure. Meanwhile, the Russian-flagged Volgoneft 239 tanker, another aged vessel dating back to 1973, was left adrift after sustaining damage. Both ships have a combined capacity of approximately 8,400 tonnes of oil products.

As Russian authorities scramble to address the unfolding crisis, more than 50 people, accompanied by Mi-8 helicopters and rescue tugboats, have been deployed to the scene. Environmental fears mount as videos show ominous oil slicks spreading through stormy waters in the strategically significant waters separating Russia and Crimea.

(With inputs from agencies.)