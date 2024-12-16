Protest Ruffles BPSC Exam as Authorities Push Back Allegations

On December 13, protestors gathered outside the BAPU exam centre in Patna, alleging irregularities during the BPSC exam. Two FIRs were subsequently filed, and separate teams have been formed to identify and arrest the individuals behind the disturbance, according to officials.

Video evidence shared by Patna's District Public Relations Officer showed the incident's CCTV footage. Protestors aimed to cancel the exam, citing grievances such as leaked question papers and other irregularities, including torn answer sheets and untimely distribution of exam materials.

Despite these accusations, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai rebuffed the claims, asserting at a press conference that no formal complaints of irregularities were received, and the exams continued without incident across Bihar. Immediate action was taken at the exam centre in Patna where disturbances were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)