Protest Ruffles BPSC Exam as Authorities Push Back Allegations

A protest emerged at the BAPU exam centre over alleged irregularities during the BPSC exam. Candidates accused officials of leaking papers and mishandling exam materials. Authorities registered two FIRs and formed teams to track down the demonstrators. However, BPSC Chairman denied any wrongdoing and maintained that the exam proceeded smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:34 IST
Visuals of the protest captured on CCTV footage (Source- Patna DPRO) . Image Credit: ANI
On December 13, protestors gathered outside the BAPU exam centre in Patna, alleging irregularities during the BPSC exam. Two FIRs were subsequently filed, and separate teams have been formed to identify and arrest the individuals behind the disturbance, according to officials.

Video evidence shared by Patna's District Public Relations Officer showed the incident's CCTV footage. Protestors aimed to cancel the exam, citing grievances such as leaked question papers and other irregularities, including torn answer sheets and untimely distribution of exam materials.

Despite these accusations, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai rebuffed the claims, asserting at a press conference that no formal complaints of irregularities were received, and the exams continued without incident across Bihar. Immediate action was taken at the exam centre in Patna where disturbances were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

