Novo Holdings Acquires Catalent: A Deal to Boost Weight-Loss Drug Production

Novo Holdings has successfully fulfilled all regulatory conditions for its $16.5 billion acquisition of U.S. contract drug maker Catalent, the companies announced. The merger is expected to finalize imminently.

The acquisition is strategically designed to enhance the production of the widely-used weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

As part of the deal, Novo Holdings will sell three of Catalent's factories, located in Italy, Belgium, and the United States, for $11 billion to Novo Nordisk.

