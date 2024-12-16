Left Menu

Novo Holdings Acquires Catalent: A Deal to Boost Weight-Loss Drug Production

Novo Holdings has completed regulatory conditions for its $16.5 billion acquisition of Catalent, aiming to increase production of Wegovy, a weight-loss drug. The deal includes selling three Catalent factories to Novo Nordisk for $11 billion, located in Italy, Belgium, and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:32 IST
Novo Holdings has successfully fulfilled all regulatory conditions for its $16.5 billion acquisition of U.S. contract drug maker Catalent, the companies announced. The merger is expected to finalize imminently.

The acquisition is strategically designed to enhance the production of the widely-used weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

As part of the deal, Novo Holdings will sell three of Catalent's factories, located in Italy, Belgium, and the United States, for $11 billion to Novo Nordisk.

