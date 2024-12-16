Left Menu

Sri Lankan President's India Visit Aims to Bolster Bilateral Ties

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake received a ceremonial reception in New Delhi during his state visit to India, signifying strengthened ties. Key discussions with Indian leaders focused on economic cooperation, investment, regional security, and tourism. This marks Dissanayake's first official bilateral trip since taking office in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:15 IST
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the second day of his state visit to India, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was honored with a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt in New Delhi. Both President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Sri Lankan leader to India.

President Dissanayake reviewed a Guard of Honour presented by the combined defence services, an event that also included introductions between the presidents' respective ministers, diplomats, and officers. This trip, marking Dissanayake's first bilateral visit to India since assuming office in September, spans from December 15 to December 17.

Upon his arrival on Sunday, Union Minister L Murugan greeted President Dissanayake, who subsequently held meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Dissanayake remarked on social media about his fruitful discussions with Indian officials on enhancing economic collaboration, investment, regional security, and cooperation in tourism and energy sectors. Jaishankar emphasized Sri Lanka's vital role in India's policies and expressed optimism about furthering ties following discussions with Prime Minister Modi.

