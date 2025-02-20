BJP's Rekha Gupta to Break 27-Year Streak as New Delhi CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh is poised to take oath as a Delhi minister this Thursday, marking a significant appointment in the capital's political sphere. This event shines a light on the increased involvement of women in politics, particularly with Rekha Gupta stepping in as Chief Minister. Singh highlighted the BJP's dedication to women's empowerment, pledging to ensure good governance.

Speaking to ANI, Singh remarked that electing Gupta as Delhi's Chief Minister sends a powerful message about the importance of women's participation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders celebrated this decision, emphasizing the global message of female empowerment resulting from Gupta's appointment.

Gupta's political journey includes her tenure as the general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of the party's national executive committee. She spearheaded campaigns supporting marginalized communities and women, earning her reputation as a formidable leader. As the fourth woman to ascend to this role in Delhi, her leadership cements the BJP's governance after a 27-year hiatus.

