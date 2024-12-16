England Faces Daunting Target After New Zealand's Impressive Innings

In an eventful third day of the third test held in Hamilton, England finds itself with the arduous task of chasing a mammoth target of 658 runs. This follows New Zealand's substantial innings total of 453, with notable contributions from their batsmen.

Kane Williamson emerged as the standout performer for New Zealand, scoring an impressive 156. His effort helped drive the team to a commanding position in the match, putting England in a difficult spot.

Despite the challenges, England's Jacob Bethell made a notable impact, claiming 3 wickets for 72 runs. However, the team faces a mountainous challenge to prevent New Zealand from sealing the series with a 3-0 sweep.

