Left Menu

England Faces Daunting Target After New Zealand's Impressive Innings

England is challenged with a daunting target of 658 runs after New Zealand was dismissed for 453 on the third day of the third test in Hamilton. Kane Williamson scored 156 for New Zealand, with Jacob Bethell taking 3-72 for England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:27 IST
England Faces Daunting Target After New Zealand's Impressive Innings
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

In an eventful third day of the third test held in Hamilton, England finds itself with the arduous task of chasing a mammoth target of 658 runs. This follows New Zealand's substantial innings total of 453, with notable contributions from their batsmen.

Kane Williamson emerged as the standout performer for New Zealand, scoring an impressive 156. His effort helped drive the team to a commanding position in the match, putting England in a difficult spot.

Despite the challenges, England's Jacob Bethell made a notable impact, claiming 3 wickets for 72 runs. However, the team faces a mountainous challenge to prevent New Zealand from sealing the series with a 3-0 sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024