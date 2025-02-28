Leclerc Leads Interrupted F1 Test Ahead of Hamilton Switch

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc emerged as the fastest during the unconventional interruptions of Friday's Formula One pre-season test at Bahrain's Sakhir Circuit. The morning session concluded with Leclerc leading the timesheets before yielding to his new teammate, Lewis Hamilton, for the afternoon activities.

Following closely behind was Mercedes' 18-year-old rookie, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, whose lap was a mere 0.077 seconds behind Leclerc's time of 1:30.811. McLaren's Lando Norris secured the third spot while Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen finished fourth, 0.398 seconds off the pace.

The session faced a bizarre halt when a glass pane from the starter's box shattered, falling onto the track, just as British rookie Oliver Bearman's Haas encountered a technical issue with its engine cover. Despite the interruptions, Hamilton, sharing his expectations, hinted at fierce competition from McLaren, the previous year's constructors' champions, and a strong challenge from Red Bull.

(With inputs from agencies.)