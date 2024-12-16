Left Menu

Manish Sisodia Criticizes BJP's Handling of Delhi's Law and Order Ahead of Elections

AAP's Manish Sisodia, vying for the Jangpura seat in Delhi 2025 elections, accuses BJP of failing in their law and order responsibilities. He commends CM Kejriwal for progress on schools, electricity, and hospitals, while demanding accountability from the BJP on security issues and refugee rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:20 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the fervor leading up to the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has launched a formidable critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concerning the alleged deterioration of law and order in the capital. In a statement to ANI, Sisodia sharply criticized the BJP's track record under Home Minister Amit Shah's oversight.

Sisodia compared the governance achievements of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the BJP's handling of core security responsibilities. Highlighting improvements in public sectors such as schools, electricity, and healthcare, Sisodia underscored Kejriwal's effective leadership and the city's 24-hour power supply and enhanced educational facilities.

However, Sisodia expressed growing public discontent with the BJP, noting rising violence, including shootings and murders under Shah's tenure. The AAP leader also called for transparency from BJP's Hardeep Singh Puri on the controversial issue of Rohingya refugee rehabilitation, referencing a 2022 tweet by Puri suggesting relocation efforts in Delhi.

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

