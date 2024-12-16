Left Menu

Scholz Calls for No Confidence Vote as German Government Collapses

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will ask parliament to declare no confidence in him, initiating steps for an early national election after his government collapsed. Major parties including the SPD, CDU, Greens, and AfD are preparing to field candidates, with key issues being economy, migration, and energy policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:07 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to request that the country's parliament declare it has no confidence in his leadership, a move that marks the beginning of efforts to orchestrate an early national election following the collapse of his government. This development comes as the nation witnesses a dynamic shift in political allegiances and rising support for smaller parties like the Greens and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The landscape of German politics is seeing unprecedented changes. Long-standing centrist parties such as Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the Christian Democrats (CDU) along with their CSU allies have been losing their traditional support base over recent years. Meanwhile, the AfD has steadily climbed in the polls, now trailing only the conservatives, who lead with 31% according to the latest INSA survey.

As Germany braces for a possible election, critical policy discussions take the fore, focusing on aiding Ukraine amidst Russian aggression, reviving economic growth through investment incentives, energy pricing solutions, and stringent migration controls. The spectrum of opinions ranges widely, from the AfD's anti-EU stance to the SPD's advocacy for economic modernization, reflecting the diverse political challenges facing the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

