Transforming Anganwadis: A Push for Better Nutrition and Care

Union minister Annapurna Devi chaired a crucial meeting of the Consultative Committee of MPs for the Ministry of Women and Child Development, emphasizing the importance of schemes like Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

The minister highlighted the government's commitment to boosting nutrition, health, and early childhood care, especially in underserved regions, officials stated. Devi outlined efforts to modernize Anganwadi centers by upgrading their infrastructure, equipping them with digital tools, and training workers for better service delivery. Officials also noted that MPs at the meeting acknowledged the ministry's initiatives but raised concerns over infrastructure gaps and the need for improved state-central government coordination.

Annapurna Devi assured the committee of the ministry's proactive measures to address these challenges and called for cooperative efforts to ensure that these schemes benefit the most vulnerable. These initiatives form part of the broader Poshan Abhiyan, targeting the eradication of malnutrition among children, adolescent girls, and pregnant and lactating women by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)