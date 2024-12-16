Left Menu

NDMC Rolls Out Mist Sprayers to Combat Air Pollution

The New Delhi Municipal Council launches mist sprayers on electric poles to fight air pollution as part of PM Modi's Ease of Living mission. The initiative will start with 15 sprayers on Lodhi Road, later expanding to key areas. Various pollution control measures complement this effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:47 IST
NDMC Rolls Out Mist Sprayers to Combat Air Pollution
Morning visuals from India Gate, Delhi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ease of Living mission, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to install "Mist Sprayers" on electric poles, a move aimed at reducing air pollution in the NDMC area, as announced by Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Monday.

In its initial phase, 15 mist sprayers will be set up along a 500-metre stretch of Lodhi Road. Each pole will house five nozzles, each equipped with six spray holes, totaling 30 spray points. To sustain this, four tanks, each capable of holding 5,000 litres of treated water from sewage treatment plants, will be installed.

Following successful implementation on Lodhi Road, the project will expand to locations like Shanti Path and Africa Avenue. NDMC is also deploying Mechanical Road Sweepers with GPS for efficient cleaning, and real-time operations are monitored via the Smart City Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Additional measures include procuring anti-smog guns, mist spray machines, and using water tankers for roadside greenery support. Tree plantation drives and strict dust control measures at construction sites support the overall mission for a pollution-free India.

Vice Chairperson Chahal emphasized that Team NDMC is committed to adopting innovative pollution control methods, aligning with environmental sustainability standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024