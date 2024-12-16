NDMC Rolls Out Mist Sprayers to Combat Air Pollution

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ease of Living mission, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to install "Mist Sprayers" on electric poles, a move aimed at reducing air pollution in the NDMC area, as announced by Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Monday.

In its initial phase, 15 mist sprayers will be set up along a 500-metre stretch of Lodhi Road. Each pole will house five nozzles, each equipped with six spray holes, totaling 30 spray points. To sustain this, four tanks, each capable of holding 5,000 litres of treated water from sewage treatment plants, will be installed.

Following successful implementation on Lodhi Road, the project will expand to locations like Shanti Path and Africa Avenue. NDMC is also deploying Mechanical Road Sweepers with GPS for efficient cleaning, and real-time operations are monitored via the Smart City Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Additional measures include procuring anti-smog guns, mist spray machines, and using water tankers for roadside greenery support. Tree plantation drives and strict dust control measures at construction sites support the overall mission for a pollution-free India.

Vice Chairperson Chahal emphasized that Team NDMC is committed to adopting innovative pollution control methods, aligning with environmental sustainability standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)