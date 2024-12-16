Left Menu

Mizoram Unveils Ambitious Rubber Mission to Boost Agriculture

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma launched the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission, with plans to transform the state's agriculture by cultivating rubber on 4,000 hectares by 2025-26. The project promises sustainable income and environmental benefits, backed by a Rs 27.98 crore investment from NABARD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:30 IST
Mizoram Unveils Ambitious Rubber Mission to Boost Agriculture
Mizoram CM Lalduhoma launches Chief Minister's Rubber Mission (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to revolutionize Mizoram's agricultural sector, Chief Minister Lalduhoma officially launched the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission at Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall, Aizawl. The initiative aims to leverage the state's arable land for rubber production, promising sustainable income and environmental conservation benefits.

Addressing attendees at the launch, Chief Minister Lalduhoma discussed past challenges faced by Mizoram's farmers, noting unsuccessful crop initiatives that eroded public trust. Rubber, he pointed out, presents a globally demanded alternative with great potential for the region. The mission, he assured, is meticulously planned to harness Mizoram's agricultural potential effectively.

Preparations for the mission included an in-depth study tour to Tripura and Kerala, as well as consultations with the Rubber Board of India. Key insights were incorporated into the program's strategy. Notably, the first phase aims to cover 4,000 hectares over four years, benefiting 1,000 farmers annually. The launch event also saw NABARD handing over a Rs 27.98 crore sanction letter, marking a significant financial commitment to the project's success across seven districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024