Mizoram Unveils Ambitious Rubber Mission to Boost Agriculture

In a move set to revolutionize Mizoram's agricultural sector, Chief Minister Lalduhoma officially launched the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission at Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall, Aizawl. The initiative aims to leverage the state's arable land for rubber production, promising sustainable income and environmental conservation benefits.

Addressing attendees at the launch, Chief Minister Lalduhoma discussed past challenges faced by Mizoram's farmers, noting unsuccessful crop initiatives that eroded public trust. Rubber, he pointed out, presents a globally demanded alternative with great potential for the region. The mission, he assured, is meticulously planned to harness Mizoram's agricultural potential effectively.

Preparations for the mission included an in-depth study tour to Tripura and Kerala, as well as consultations with the Rubber Board of India. Key insights were incorporated into the program's strategy. Notably, the first phase aims to cover 4,000 hectares over four years, benefiting 1,000 farmers annually. The launch event also saw NABARD handing over a Rs 27.98 crore sanction letter, marking a significant financial commitment to the project's success across seven districts.

