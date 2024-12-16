Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Calls for Firm Government Stance on Minority Atrocities in Bangladesh

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee urges the Indian government to address minority atrocities in Bangladesh. Banerjee demands a parliament discussion on Foreign Secretary Misri's recent visit to Dhaka, highlighting attacks on minorities and cultural properties. India emphasizes cooperation with Bangladesh's interim government for improved minority protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:10 IST
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has called on the Indian government to take a decisive stance against what he describes as "atrocities against minorities" in Bangladesh. Speaking to reporters, Banerjee urged for a parliamentary statement regarding the discussions held by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during his recent visit to the neighboring country. He insisted that the government must strongly condemn such acts and demand transparency about the talks held during the visit.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's December 9 visit to Dhaka marked the first high-level contact between India and Bangladesh since the establishment of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus after Sheikh Hasina's removal as Prime Minister in August. Misri raised the issue of attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, with Bangladesh officials, emphasizing India's concerns for the safety of these communities.

Misri expressed India's desire for a positive and cooperative relationship with Bangladesh, underlining the importance of working closely with their interim government. Concurrently, India has voiced deep concerns over the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, a key figure in the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, stressing the need for Bangladesh to uphold minority rights and peaceful assembly. Recent violence against minorities in Bangladesh has included assaults, looting, and desecration of religious sites, prompting India to urge for their protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

