Amaravathi's Ambitious Transformation: A Global Metropolitan Vision

Andhra Pradesh's Amaravathi is set to become a leading global metropolis within three years, with Rs 24,276 crore approved for infrastructure projects. The plan includes iconic buildings like a 250-meter Assembly, an eight-storied High Court, and a 47-storied administrative tower, aiming to elevate the city's global stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:02 IST
Amaravathi's Ambitious Transformation: A Global Metropolitan Vision
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, P Narayana, confirmed the ambitious transformation of Amaravathi into a top global metropolitan city within three years.

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has sanctioned infrastructure projects worth Rs 24,276 crores, including significant developments such as trunk roads, layouts, and iconic architectural structures.

This notable investment plan, part of a broader vision to elevate Amaravathi's status globally, was discussed in a meeting with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The assembly building is set to rise 250 meters, offering panoramic city views, complemented by an eight-storied High Court and a towering 47-storied administrative building. Essential infrastructure works, including extensive road networks, ensure comprehensive development, with all projects expected to reach completion in the stipulated timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

