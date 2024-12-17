Left Menu

Tripura Woos Investors: CM Saha Highlights State's Growth Potential at Mumbai Roadshow

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha invites investors to explore opportunities in the state, offering government support. Highlighting Tripura's natural resources and significant economic growth, he emphasizes the state's strategic location and peaceful environment, while promoting infrastructural advancements and investment-friendly policies at the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Mumbai.

17-12-2024
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has made a compelling invitation to investors, urging them to establish projects in Tripura with promises of comprehensive governmental support. Speaking at the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Mumbai's Colaba, CM Saha thanked the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) for creating avenues to boost investment in the Northeast.

CM Saha emphasized the influential role of the Ministry of DoNER in showcasing business prospects in the region. Acknowledging historical developmental delays, he noted that improvements have been made. He stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi perceives the Northeast as 'Ashtalakshmi' and has prioritized its growth through the Act East Policy, viewing Tripura as a pivotal region for economic progression.

Highlighting Tripura's transformation, Saha mentioned key economic indicators, such as the state's remarkable per capita income growth, reaching Rs 1.77 lakh in 2024. He also pointed to the 8.9% surge in GSDP, making Tripura the state with the second-highest GSDP growth in the Northeast. Infrastructure has seen enhancements, particularly under PM Modi's HIRA model, with significant advancements in connectivity and the establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Sabroom.

