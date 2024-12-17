Breaking Stereotypes: Tata Steel's All-Women Shift in India's Mines

Tata Steel has operationalized an all-women shift at the Noamundi iron mine, marking a historic first for India. Situated in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, the initiative represents a significant leap in inclusivity within the traditionally male-dominated mining industry.

Women employees have been engaged in all mining activities during this shift, handling roles such as heavy earth-moving machinery operators, shovel, loader, drill, and dozer operators, and shift supervisors. This groundbreaking move underscores Tata Steel's commitment to creating an equitable workplace and empowering female workers.

In a statement, Tata Steel highlighted the significance of the initiative, which also serves as a testament to the resilience and capability of women breaking stereotypes. The shift was flagged off by Mines Safety Deputy Director General Shyam Sundar Prasad, who praised the company's efforts. In addition, the mine has diversified its workforce by including transgender operators, reinforcing its dedication to inclusion and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)