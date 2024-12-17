India Sees a Rise in Income Tax Filings Despite Low Overall Participation
In the fiscal year 2023-24, only 6.68% of India’s population filed income tax returns, with over 8.09 crore filings reported. This marks a significant increase from previous years. Notably, 4.90 crore individuals reported zero taxable income for the assessment year 2023-24.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
India experienced an increase in income tax return filings in the fiscal year 2023-24, although only 6.68% of the population participated, according to Parliament's Tuesday session.
Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, noted over 8.09 crore filings, a rise from 7.40 crore in the previous fiscal year.
Additionally, the number of people reporting zero taxable income has surged to 4.90 crore, reflecting shifts in personal financial disclosures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- income tax
- filing
- returns
- fiscal year
- economy
- taxpayers
- zero income
- financial
- Parliament
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macau's New Leadership Aims to Transform Casino-Dependent Economy
Government Faces Uphill Task in Meeting Fiscal Year Capex Target
Pandamonium in Hong Kong: The Rise of the Panda Economy
IVCA GreenReturns Summit: Catalyzing India's Green Economy
Economy at Crossroads: Manufacturing Stagnation Casts Doubt on 'Make in India'