Clarifications on the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024: Empowering Taxpayers

The Income Tax Department has clarified that appeals pending as of July 22, 2024, are eligible under the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024, irrespective of their disposal status. This announcement aims to assist taxpayers in resolving pending disputes.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has released a second set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to aid taxpayers in understanding the scheme. Taxpayers must file their declarations by December 31, 2024, even if payments follow later.

New clarifications address the applicability of secondary adjustments under transfer pricing and emphasize the government's intent to reduce litigation. This initiative comes after the scheme's announcement in the 2024-25 Budget.

