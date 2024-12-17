Akasa Air Faces DGCA Scrutiny Over Operations Manual

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has once again targeted Akasa Air, serving a fresh show-cause notice concerning issues with the airline's operations manual. According to the DGCA, Akasa Air surpassed the six-month revision cycle that was approved, citing lax oversight by the Director of Flight Operations in maintaining compliance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

This recent notice follows a previous one issued on December 9. The earlier notice highlighted deficiencies in maintenance standards and certification after a spot check of aircraft VT-YAY conducted at Bangalore's KIAL airport last August. In response, an Akasa Air spokesperson acknowledged the DGCA's findings and emphasized their commitment to clarify the issues while enhancing safety measures.

Our source noted that Akasa Air is actively cooperating with the DGCA to fulfill all regulatory requirements. The spokesperson reassured that safety remains a top priority for the airline as it works diligently to comply with the highest safety standards mandated by the regulator.

(With inputs from agencies.)