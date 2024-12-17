Political Tensions Surface Over Ten-Year Delay in Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project
Rajasthan’s opposition leader Tikaram Jully has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of delaying the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Canal Project by ten years. Citing past efforts by state leaders, Jully demands an apology for the developmental setback. Modi counters with achievements, emphasizing faith in BJP governance and recent project launches in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully, on Tuesday, asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for a decade-long delay in the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (PKC-ERCP). Jully demanded an apology from Modi, attributing the setback to a hindrance in the state's development.
The project was initially conceptualized under Vasundhara Raje's leadership, and subsequent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lobbied persistently with the central government for its execution. Despite the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gehlot's administration allocated more than Rs 10,000 crores to launch initiatives under the PKC-ERCP.
Jully expressed uncertainty over reports suggesting a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) when a prior one was signed in February. Meanwhile, PM Modi, addressing the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' program, celebrated BJP's governance triumphs and launched several projects totaling over Rs 46,300 crore, intending to combat water challenges in Rajasthan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
