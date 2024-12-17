Britain Targets Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions

The UK government on Tuesday sanctioned 20 vessels believed to be transporting illegal Russian oil, intensifying its efforts against Russia's so-called shadow fleet amidst ongoing tensions from the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

Additionally, the UK has imposed restrictions on 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE LTD. The companies are accused of facilitating the trade of Russian oil. However, 2Rivers has expressed dismay over the sanctions, stating the move does not reflect its current operations and it plans to address the issue through legal and diplomatic channels.

Following a management buyout, 2 Rivers Group, formerly known as Coral Energy, halted its Russian trading in 2023. Britain's tactic, which aligns with 11 other Western nations, aims to undermine President Putin's war economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)