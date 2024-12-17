Indian Army GOC Visits NCC Camp to Promote Unity in Nagaland

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army recently visited the Special National Integration Camp, a unique event organized by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Wokha, Nagaland. According to a release from the PRO, Nagaland, Ministry of Defence, this camp is aimed at fostering unity and national integration among the youth, bringing together NCC cadets from across India to celebrate the nation's diverse cultural fabric.

During the visit, the GOC interacted with the cadets, applauding their discipline, enthusiasm, and dedication to national integration. In his address to the gathering, the GOC emphasized the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation's future and praised the NCC's efforts in nurturing leadership, character, and a spirit of service among young citizens.

The GOC also took part in inaugurating the Nagaland State Day celebrations at the camp. This event highlighted Nagaland's rich cultural heritage through traditional dances, music, and exhibitions showcasing the state's unique identity and contributions to the nation. The vibrant celebrations offered the cadets an opportunity to experience and appreciate the cultural diversity of India's North-eastern region.

The event was attended by senior officers from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NCC officials, civil dignitaries, ex-servicemen, and local community leaders, who expressed their appreciation for the NCC's efforts in promoting national unity and cultural exchange. The Special National Integration Camp at Wokha exemplifies the NCC's ongoing mission of instilling pride and unity in the youth, towards a stronger, more inclusive India.

