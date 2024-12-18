Goa CM's Wife Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Against AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

Sulakshana Pramod Sawant, the wife of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, has launched a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh. The lawsuit claims Singh made baseless allegations involving Sulakshana in a 'Cash-for-Jobs Scam' during a press briefing on December 4.

The complaint, filed in Bicholim's Civil Judge Senior Division Court, describes Singh's statements as devoid of evidence and damaging to Sulakshana's reputation. These remarks were reportedly broadcast on numerous national and regional news channels and garnered widespread attention on social media.

Sulakshana Sawant is seeking substantial damages and a permanent injunction against Singh and his associates, preventing them from making further defamatory statements. She also demands a public apology to address the alleged harm to her integrity and public image.

(With inputs from agencies.)