Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Gang Rape Case After Key Eyewitnesses Fail to Support Prosecution

The Delhi High Court has granted bail in a gang rape case after two key eyewitnesses did not back the prosecution. The accused had been in custody for over seven years. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma emphasized the accused shouldn't remain jailed indefinitely pending the trial conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a man accused in a gang rape case, highlighting that two critical eyewitnesses failed to corroborate the prosecution's narrative. The accused has remained in custody for more than seven years, awaiting trial. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma stated that the petitioner should not remain in custody indefinitely without a conclusive trial outcome.

The court heard that the prosecution's evidence had already been reviewed, with pivotal eyewitnesses PW4 and PW5 not supporting the prosecution. Represented pro bono by Advocates Prashant Prakash and Qausar Khan, the petitioner, a rickshaw puller, contested that the case relied solely on the uncorroborated testimony of the prosecutrix, and pointed out that the FSL report did not substantiate the prosecution's claims.

Though the bail application faced opposition from the Additional Public Prosecutor, who warned of potential trial interference if bail were granted, the court considered the overlong detention of the accused. According to the victim's statement, an FIR was filed under various IPC sections after an alleged sexual assault in October 2016 at the New Delhi Railway Station. Following the statement, two accused were detained, and a detailed investigation ensued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

