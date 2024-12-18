Political Storm: Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Neglect and Distortion

In a heated political exchange, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Congress, accusing the party of distorting facts from his speech in the Rajya Sabha and being anti-BR Ambedkar, anti-reservation, and anti-Constitution. He made these remarks at a press conference while discussing the Congress's historical decisions, including the imposition of the Emergency.

Confronting Congress's alleged opposition to Dr. Ambedkar, Shah criticized the party for not conferring the Bharat Ratna on Ambedkar while in power, a recognition granted posthumously during a BJP-supported government. Shah highlighted instances where Congress leaders awarded the Bharat Ratna to themselves, emphasizing Nehru and Indira Gandhi's self-recognition in 1955 and 1971, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed Amit Shah's assertions, accusing Congress of historical negligence towards the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. Modi argued that Congress's longstanding hold on power did not translate into empowerment for these communities. The debate underscores deep-seated political rifts concerning India's social justice legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)