Pentagon Report: China's Growing Military Might and Strategic Maneuvers

The Pentagon's annual report highlights China's rapid nuclear expansion, with over 600 nuclear warheads, advancements in air force technology, largest navy, and evolving missile capabilities. It addresses China's complex relationships with Russia and North Korea, portraying strategic diplomatic moves while enhancing its military prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In its latest annual report, the Pentagon highlights significant developments in China's national security landscape, pointing to an accelerated nuclear expansion strategy. With over 600 nuclear warheads, China is on a path to exceed 1,000 by 2030, marking substantial progress in both quantity and sophistication of its arsenal.

Improvements in China's air technology were also noted, with advancements bringing its technology standards closer to par with the U.S. Air Force. However, despite notable strides, China has yet to surpass its American counterparts in aerial capability.

In maritime supremacy, China now boasts the largest navy globally, with projected growth in fleet size. Its missile development initiatives are poised to bolster its nuclear capabilities significantly. The report also sheds light on China's nuanced foreign relations, particularly its strategic distancing yet ongoing engagement with Russia and North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

